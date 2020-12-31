Are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion a Couple?

Some celebrities have undeniable chemistry. We see it when they collaborate together, whether in music, movies, or other art forms. It's no wonder that their connection starts to spark rumors that maybe there's something more going on.

That's exactly what happened with DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion . After the two worked together several times, questions popped up about if the two were in a romantic relationship. Here's what we know.

Are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion together?

If you've seen these two together, there's no question that there is legitimate chemistry between them. On several occasions, they've collaborated, making music together. Between their songs, performances, and anytime they speak about each other, it's clear there's a respect there. But are they together romantically?

While it feels like the two would make a great couple, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion seem to keep their relationship strictly a working one. It feels like anytime two single artists work together on a song, rumors start to spark that there may be more going on.

When Megan rose to fame in 2019, rumors started swirling pretty fast. There were rumors floating around that she was dating fellow rappers G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, and DaBaby at different times of the year. Every time, Megan denied any truth to those rumors, saying that she's single and will be until she finds the right person.

While she and DaBaby may not be romantically linked, the two have worked together on several occasions. They have always spoken highly of each other. In their personal lives, the two have a lot in common as well.

In October 2019, during an interview with Billboard's Fishing for Answers, DaBaby spoke about his and Megan's musical style. He also admitted that if he were to create a full album with just one other person, he would choose Megan. Which makes sense, the two have released a few songs together, and they're always catchy. Fans would likely be thrilled with a Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby album as well.

Early in 2020, rumors circulated that Megan was in a relationship with fellow rapper G-Eazy after photos of them getting cozy were shared. A video appeared on The Shade Room of the two of them dancing together at a party.

Even with the photos, Megan insisted the two were not an item, officially or unofficially. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Megan said that she doesn't like all the speculation on relationships when she's just having fun.

"These are my immediate girlfriends, and we all have a lot of guy friends," she said. She continued to say that she doesn't like that it's assumed she's hooking up with someone just because they're hanging out. "Why can't I just be turnt up with my friend tonight?" she asked.