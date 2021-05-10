Fans Are Confused About Why Saweetie Performed for Donations at the Santa Monica Pier

Ever since Bay Area femcee Saweetie (real name: Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) stepped onto the rap scene, she's helped take women empowerment to the next level. Between catchy lyrics that boost the confidence of her fans and using her celebrity status for notable causes, Saweetie is well on her way to becoming an icon.

Is the “Fast (Motion)” rapper strapped for cash? Read on to get the full scoop.

In the spirit of appealing to her fans, Saweetie recently made headlines for performing at the Santa Monica Pier, where she requested donations. Fans of the star know that she plays no games when it comes to getting her bag, but the move has left people wondering what’s going on with her finances. So naturally, Saweetie’s net worth has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

Saweetie’s impromptu performance was all about supporting an aspiring artist and promoting her new song.

If you’re a fan of Saweetie, then you know that she is all about going the extra mile to promote her new projects. In the past, we’ve seen the star deliver Valentine’s Day packages to promote her song “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat. Dubbed a marketing genius by fans, Saweetie has also used her Instagram page as a tool to create content around her projects.

Many people may have been poking fun at her impromptu performance at the Santa Monica pier, but it was a method to promote her new music and uplift an upcoming singer in the process. After all, the performance followed the release of her new music video for the song “Fast (Motion).”

During her May 7, 2021 performance, Saweetie had a small donation basket at her feet with a sign that read, “Pretty B---h summer Donations.” The star took her efforts up a notch by posting the video on her Instagram page. She captioned the clip, “Rent was dueee," and added a shrug emoji. "Streetie in the streets catch me next time luhhh y’all.”

Pretty much everything Saweetie touches turns to gold and her most recent marketing efforts worked in her favor. Not only were social media users talking about her performance, the song “Fast (Motion)" trended on Twitter over the weekend.

As for the donations, Saweetie explained on Instagram Live that all the money received was given to an aspiring artist she came across at the pier. “Was I asking for money? No, girl, I wasn't asking for no money yesterday," she explained on Instagram. “Actually, yesterday was a spur of the moment and it was fun. We were at the Santa Monica Pier and I saw this upcoming artist, he was singing with his microphone.”

Had so much fun at my impromptu show today at the Santa Monica pier shoutout to the man that let me use his mic and boom box 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤘🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) May 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

She continued, “I was like, you know what, I got a new single so I'm gonna just perform for my fans because I love them so much and a couple of people noticed me. All the proceeds and donations from that tip jar [were] given to him."