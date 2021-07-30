Yes, We Are Ready for One of Saweetie's Infamous Fast-Food Concoctions

The latest star – following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, J Balvin, and BTS – to be tapped by the fast-food brand is "Icy Grl" rapper Saweetie (real name: Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper).

Given the massive success of recent McDonald's collaborations with celebrities, it makes sense that the chain has decided to keep these promos coming.

Those who follow the self-proclaimed "baby hair princess" on Instagram know that she's a fan of, let's call them creative culinary concoctions. Some of the most memorable meals she's shared with her followers over the years include instant noodle chicken seasoning sprinkled over oysters, Flamin' Hot Cheetos on pizza, and even ranch sauce to top off spaghetti marinara.

So, considering her imaginative taste, McDonald's and Saweetie fans are curious about what she's about to cook up for #TheSaweetieMeal collaboration, which debuts Aug. 9.

"I'm just really a foodie, y'all, don't mind me," she continued during her Live, where she often appears to share mukbangs (or eating broadcasts) with her 12.3 million followers.

"I, like, have dreams about recipes and when I make them, they taste good," she said on Instagram Live in early 2021, per Essence .

What is the Saweetie meal at McDonald's?

One mukbang that surely had a hand in her name arriving at the top of the Golden Arches celebrity collaboration list is a 2020 Instagram Live Saweetie recorded of herself enjoying a McGangBang. For the uninitiated, a McGangBang is one of the most famous McDonald's "secret menu" items, made by combining a McDouble and a McChicken.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper naturally got creative, replacing the McDouble for a Big Mac, and stuffing every layer of the already-massive combination sandwich with both french fries and Sweet 'N Sour sauce. "It tastes like heaven in between two clouds," she swooned.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

On July 29, 2021, Saweetie broke the news to her fans on Instagram that #TheSaweetieMeal was on its way. "WHO'S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS?!!" she teased, causing many to flood the comments with their best guesses as to what her meal would be. "Is it the crispy ranch chicken snack wrap?" one fan wondered. "We bout to get a McSaweetie?!" asked another, while a third humorously added, "Oh lawd we finna be on the toilet for days."

On her own page, Saweetie shared a satirical mock-up of a McDonald's ad with the title "How Saweetie Does It." It features chicken nuggets inside a sesame bun topped with ketchup, fries that serve as the bun in a Bic Mac, a pile of nuggets on top of fries, and ketchup fries sandwiched between two meat patties. "If it's a dip, it's also a topping," some of the copy reads. "Anything can be a sandwich. Seriously, anything."

Article continues below advertisement

And while we personally would try any of these admittedly deranged combinations, it seems the marketing people at McDonald's had the good sense to play it a little safer. Beginning on Aug. 9, McDonald's customers can order a Saweetie meal and receive a Big Mac, four-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce, (which is McDonald's regular Sweet 'N Sour, just renamed for the promotion), and a medium Sprite.