Get Ready BTS Fans: Their Signature McDonald's Meal Is Here!

If you're a fan of BTS, Chicken McNuggets, or both, don't worry. McDonald's has offered up exactly what you might want besides a meal. Selling what they described as a "head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the crave-able, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks, and sandals," the company is clearly fully cashing in on the craze that BTS usually inspires thanks to their millions of devoted fans.