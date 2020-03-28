Wait, Is BTS' V Dating Someone or Not? Here's What We Know About His Status

Currently, V officially is single — at least, that's what V's managers have indicated in the past. So in terms of the "straight" story, it seems like he's very much on the market. But some fans had wondered in the past if he might instead be dating a BTS fan named Hi. Speculation started about this possibility when he was seen posting on Instagram with captions including the word "Hi." That seemed like a flag to fans that he might secretly be dating and just not divulging info about it.