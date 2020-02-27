The Rumors Are "ON" — Are the BTS Guys Dating Anyone?

While each of the seven BTS members is currently professing themselves to be single, many fans are under the impression that a few might actually be dating someone secretly.

In 2018, CNN reported that "K-Pop stars are often forbidden from disclosing personal details, with some even having a 'no dating' clause in their contracts." It has widely been speculated that the BTS members have one of these clauses in their contract, since being single creates a level of allure for fans.