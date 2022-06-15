BTS Is Taking a Hiatus –– and These Related Memes Are Beyond Hilarious
After BTS debuted in 2013, they became one of the top boy bands in existence. And for die-hard BTS fans, the most devastating news has just been announced to the public: The members of the group are taking a hiatus to pursue solo career paths and projects.
They’ve risen to fame as a unit, but now they want to see what they can do on their own. BTS is a hugely successful band with 65.1 million Instagram followers and 67.9 million YouTube subscribers.
Now that they’re taking a break, fans are having plenty of reactions. In fact, the group's rep even made a statement to clarify that it wasn't so much a hiatus as just "[taking] time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” as they told Pitchfork.
Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest memes in reaction to all of the recent news.
Is President Joe Biden to blame for BTS's breakup?
On Twitter, user @HarrisonKrank jokingly posted, “14 days after BTS visited the White House, the K-pop group breaks up. Thanks, Biden.” Is it merely a coincidence that their White House visit happened so close to their hiatus announcement? The jokes surrounding this overall situation are flowing abundantly right now.
Is this a blessing in disguise?
Another Twitter user posted a video featuring a young woman crying on stage before taking a second to smile and stick her tongue out at the camera. After making her quirky face, she returns to fake crying mode. The caption added by @jjkxkoo_ says, “BTS hiatus but we're getting seven solo albums.” Maybe this announcement is really just a blessing in disguise!
The pain is so real.
Twitter user @SelMasele posted an image of a man with a tear-streaked face to convey their reaction. The emotions being evoked in the image are so strong that the man isn't even able to open his eyes.
The user added a caption saying, “Nah, but why is this BTS hiatus making my heart hurt?” Although the picture they posted is obviously meant to be sarcastic and playful, the pain of realizing BTS is truly taking a hiatus is still very real.
Some BTS fans are feeling like clowns at the moment.
It’s easy to get hyped and excited over world tour dates when they’re coming from your favorite band ever. Fans of BTS were expecting an announcement about an upcoming tour, and instead got an announcement about a hiatus.
Someone on Twitter named @BTShasjam posted a picture of a clown getting ready in front of a mirror by putting on a red fuzzy wig and makeup. In other words, some BTS fans are feeling like clowns at the moment based on this news.
There is hope after all, though!
As Twitter user @gay_reactions reminds us with this tweet: "Jungkook explaining to armys that BTS is not on hiatus and will be back."
Indeed, Jungkook did tell fans at the time of the initial announcement: "We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”
All hope is not lost, BTS fans! Whether they're on a break, a hiatus, or just pursuing solo projects while also coming together for group projects, this doesn't appear to be the end of BTS.