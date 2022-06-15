BTS Is Taking a Hiatus –– and These Related Memes Are Beyond Hilarious

They’ve risen to fame as a unit, but now they want to see what they can do on their own. BTS is a hugely successful band with 65.1 million Instagram followers and 67.9 million YouTube subscribers.

Now that they’re taking a break, fans are having plenty of reactions. In fact, the group's rep even made a statement to clarify that it wasn't so much a hiatus as just "[taking] time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” as they told Pitchfork.

Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest memes in reaction to all of the recent news.