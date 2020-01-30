We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

A List of Every Time Rapper Offset Has Been Arrested (and Why)

Migos rapper Offset has had more than one run-in with law enforcement throughout his career. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been arrested multiple times. In fact, he was even in jail when the rap group started gaining popularity.

But how many times has Offset been arrested, and what for?

Offset was detained at the Grove in January.

In January 2020, Offset was detained by police in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, law enforcement received a call at around 8 p.m. claiming there was someone with a gun inside of the parking garage at The Grove. When police officers arrived, they detained Offset and "members of his team," but allegedly the person with the weapon had already left the scene.

In total, officers arrested four people including the rapper. 