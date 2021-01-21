Where Is Salt-N-Pepa Now? Get the 4-1-1 on the Legendary Female Group

It’s no secret that the hip-hop industry has been dominated by men since it’s humble beginnings. So, once Salt-N-Pepa stepped on the scene in the late '80s, featuring members Salt, Pepa, and DJ Spinderella, the group commanded major attention, scoring chart-topping hits, and five successful albums.

Not to mention, the group’s hit single “Push It” was one of the first rap songs ever nominated for a Grammy, according to All Music . There was no denying that the ladies were riding high on their success and getting major love for their risqué wardrobes and lyrics.

However, things came to an end when the group disbanded in 2002.