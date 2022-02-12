Salt-N-Pepa Talk the Future of Female Rap and Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion (EXCLUSIVE)

A new Frito-Lay commercial featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth is also coming to a small screen near you on Feb. 13. The ad spot features Meg’s latest single “Flamin’ Hottie”, sampled from Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 hit, “Push It”.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, the famed rap duo sat down for an exclusive interview with Distractify, where they shared their thoughts on Meg’s latest hit and the legacy “Push It” leaves behind.