'Salt-N-Pepa': GG Townson Reveals She Recorded Conversations to Prep for Role (EXCLUSIVE)

The Lifetime biopic Salt-N-Pepa tells the story of female rap pioneers, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, who forever changed the male-dominated hip-hop industry. Though the women garnered great success throughout their career, the film will also detail their struggles and behind the scenes moments that even die-hard Salt-N-Pepa fans are not aware of.

Distractify spoke exclusively with actress GG Townson about stepping into the shoes of iconic rapper Salt.