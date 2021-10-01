The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performers Are Musical Icons

Whether you enjoy the Super Bowl for the football, the players, or the larger-than-life halftime show, every fan is excited for Super Bowl LVI. Typically, halftime show performers are showstoppers in their own right. So, who is performing in 2022?

Read on for everything we know about the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show performers.

The Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show performers have 43 Grammy wins among them.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Pepsi announced the five legendary musicians who will take the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all individually celebrated musicians, but together, their performance promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. The Super Bowl halftime will be the first time all five performers work together on stage, and their impressive resumes (and cumulative 22 Billboard No. 1 albums) speak for themselves.

As part of the collaboration on the halftime show, Pepsi and the NFL are supporting the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in Los Angeles that is set to open next fall. Regional School #1 is based on USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young to offer an educational model focused on Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

The emphasis on performers from and around California is especially important to Pepsi Vice President of Marketing, Todd Kaplan. In a quote from the Pepsi press release, he says, "Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to L.A., where it all began, alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today."

The press release also notes the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show telecast is produced by DPS with Roc Nation, Jay-Z's record label. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisors of the performance. Jay-Z spoke proudly of the collaboration and celebration of West Coast hip hop artists.

"On Feb. 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take the center field for a performance of a lifetime," said Jay-Z. "They will be joined by the lyrical genius Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show. This is history in the making."