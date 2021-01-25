What Car Is The Weeknd Driving in the Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial?

It might look a little different this year, but the Super Bowl will grace our TV screen on the first Sunday of February, the 7th at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The Weeknd will be headlining the halftime show, but Pepsi has already released its ad with the "Blinding Lights" singer. The ad features a number of people singing along to his song, and he only makes an appearance toward the end driving past a security gate in a really sleek convertible.