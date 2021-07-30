Will Tee Tee, Egypt, and Pepa Finally Make up on the 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Season Finale?

For two seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop , fans have watched the feuding between Tahira "Te Te" Denton , her cousin Egypt Criss, and her aunt Sandy "Pepa" Denton. During this season, Tee Tee has yet to speak with Egypt or Pepa. In an episode, Te Te even tells her mother, Maureen Denton, that neither one of the ladies reached out to congratulate her on the birth of her son. Just when we thought things could not get worse between these three family members, it did.

Dawn, Pepa's other sister, told Egypt and Pepa that Tee Tee's fiancé, Shawn Rogers, cheated on her. Egypt decided to spread this rumor, and when it finally got to Tee Tee, she was devastated. Never in a million years did she think her family would say such terrible things about her fiancé like this on national television. In Episode 9 of the newest season, Egypt's father, Treach, paid Tee Tee and Shawn a visit and told her that the family needs to settle this feud once and for all.

Tee Tee at first seemed apprehensive, but in the end, she told Treach that she would have a sit down with Egypt and Pepa. Before the end of the episode, Tee Tee let her mother in on everything that had happened, including the rumor, and Maureen let it be known to her family that it was definitely time to have a family meeting. Will the drama between Egypt, Tee Tee, and Pepa finally end? Will these three make up and be a happy family again on the Season 6 GUHH finale?

Will Egypt, Tee Tee, and Pepa put the drama behind them and make up on 'Growing Up Hip Hop'?

In a trailer for the Season 6 finale of Growing Up Hip Hop, Egypt, Tee Tee, Pepa, and Maureen have gathered to talk about all the drama, and it doesn't seem like it goes well. Egypt and Tee Tee are seen arguing, and Egypt tells Tee Tee that she has pretty much ruined her reputation. How did these two get here? They used to be so close in the earlier seasons of the series. What started all of the drama is that, over time, Tee Tee started to not like Egypt's fiancé, Sam Mattick.

She found him to be a shady person and did not want her cousin to marry him. Also, at the beginning of her and Sam's relationship, Egypt felt like Tee Tee acted inappropriately around her man. Egypt felt like Tee Tee was after Sam, and when Pepa took Egypt's side about the matter, she felt betrayed. This is how Tee Tee and Pepa's drama started because Tee Tee felt her aunt was sticking up for Sam and not for her. Pepa also told Tee Tee that she needed to stay out of Egypt and Sam's relationship.

