'Growing up Hip Hop's' Tahira "Tee Tee" Francis's Mother Is Prepared to Confront Dawn

Fans of Growing up Hip Hop are disgusted with Dawn, Pepa, and her daughter Egypt Criss . After the two spoke out about Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis’s relationship with fiancé Shawn Rogers , viewers are ready to see someone knock them down a peg. And it looks like Tee Tee’s mother is ready to get the job done.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Growing up Hip Hop .

Tee Tee has been on GUHH since Season 3. And as fans fell in love with her, many of them wondered why her parents aren’t on the show — especially since she’s Pepa’s niece. Naturally, that has left viewers wondering about her family life. Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.

Either way, viewers adore Maureen. Known as a devoted parent, Maureen has stuck by Tahira’s side and has always given her great advice on the show — especially when dealing with the fallout of her and Egypt’s relationship.

However, when it comes to Tee Tee’s father, very few details are known about him. Fans have long speculated that Tee Tee's father doesn't like the spotlight, while others believe that there may be deep-rooted family issues at play.

If you follow Tee Tee on social media, then you’ve likely seen the reality star post snaps of her mother. And Maureen has made a few appearances on GUHH. The two have a very close relationship.

Maureen will have words with Dawn on Episode 9 about the cheating rumors concerning Shawn Rogers.

If you’ve been keeping up with GUHH, then you know how wrong Pepa and Egypt have been treating Tee Tee. In Episode 6, Vanessa revealed to Tee Tee that a rumor — started by Egypt, Pepa, and Dawn — about Shawn cheating on her has been circulating.

Naturally, Tahira was upset but took the news in. After speaking with Vanessa, Tee Tee stormed out of the room and went to spend time with her son, Baby Laith.

After talking with Shawn about the rumor, they decided to address the friend group and put the lies to rest. Tee Tee also made it a point to tell her mother about the rumor. And much like viewers, Maureen is not pleased. In a teaser clip for Episode 9, Maureen can be seen leaving Dawn a voice message about the situation. “Dawn, I heard that you made a statement about Tahira,” Maureen says on the show.

Fans are ready to see Maureen stand up for Tahira and put Pepa, Egypt, and Dawn in their place. Making accusations about your family members on national TV without any tangible evidence is wrong on all levels. Not to mention, fans are convinced that the rumor was created all because Egypt is upset that she and Tahira are no longer close because of her fiancé Sam Mattick.