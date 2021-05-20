'Growing up Hip Hop's' Tahira 'Tee Tee' Francis Is Engaged to Shawn Rogers

Growing up Hip Hop fans have watched Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis on her quest for love over the years. While she has been involved in drama on the show, her romantic life has been a huge topic of discussion — especially after viewers saw her date with rapper Rich Homie Quan. But, it appears that things are looking up for the reality star.

Throughout Season 5 of Growing up Hip Hop, Tee Tee introduced the world to her beau Shawn Rogers. After their relationship peaked throughout the season, Shawn eventually popped the question. It's been some time since the pair pledged forever to each other, and fans are wondering if the two jumped the broom.

So, did Tee Tee make it down the aisle married? Read on to get the scoop.