Savannah on 'Growing up Hip Hop' Has Her Own Clothing Line

In her intro video with We TV , Savannah said she literally grew up hip hop because of her dad. Stevie J has worked with some big names like Mariah Carey, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne.

Right now, there are only three things listed on The Good Vibe's shop: A t-shirt, sweatpants, and a hoodie. Savannah may have more things available soon, and may be hoping that her appearance on Season 6 of Growing up Hip Hop could jumpstart some sales.

On the show, Savannah mentioned that she was focusing on her clothing line while she was in L.A. Called The Good Vibe , Savannah says the line offers streetwear for everybody, including kids. "My clothing line is definitely how I'm going to make a huge name for myself," she in her intro video for the series.

Savannah is working on her relationship with her dad during Season 6 of 'Growing up Hip Hop.'

In a preview for Season 6, Savannah and her brother Stevie Jr. talk about fixing her relationship with their dad. According to Savannah, say the two have had an on-and-off relationship over the years, but at the end of the day, they're best friends. It looks like they can get into some big fights and then have to take some time to get past them.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In one scene, the three of them met up and Stevie confronted Savannah about them not talking often. Apparently, she had been in L.A. for some time and he had no idea. "I be concerned when I don't hear from you for days," he said. "I be concerned, I be scared out here." Savannah simply smiled and said, "I just be out living my life."

It turns out that at one time, Savannah was living with Stevie J, but after they had a fight about a microwave, he kicked her out, and she started staying in an Airbnb. Since then, it seems as though the two haven't been speaking much. There could be some tension between Savannah and Stevie Jr., too. Their dad is paying for his place as a gift for Stevie Jr. graduating from college, and Savannah seems miffed about that, to say the least.