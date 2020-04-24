Egypt and Sam's Relationship on 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Has Weathered All Kinds of Storms

The mess that is Egypt Criss and Sammattick’s relationship has consumed Season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop. Not only does their engagement have very little support from the duo’s fellow cast members, but fans also seem convinced that Sam is simply using Pepa Denton’s daughter to boost his own music career.

Has the pair managed to stay together amid the social media hate they’ve been receiving? Egypt recently gave an update on the couple’s current situation.