Meet Kiyomi Leslie, the Newest Celeb to Join the Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

In 2019, Kiyomi released a rap song, "In His Feelings," with GUHHA co-star Joe Mclaren. A much-renowned producer and audio engineer, Joe worked with 21 Savage, Young Thug, Uzi N Da Vert, and the like in the past.

The tune marked Kiyomi's official debut to the world of rap music. However, as one of her Instagram stories reveals, she is already busy preparing her next release — and fans can safely expect some fierce material to drop very soon.