Meet LightSkinKeisha — Atlanta Rapper and 'Love & Hip Hop' Star

LightSkinKeisha admits some people assume her name is derogatory, but she stands by it and has a good response for her haters.

"Before you get to judging or assuming that someone is this or that... you have to understand where the meaning of that name comes from," she told Vlad TV. "And that name does not come from anything being colorist. A colorist is someone who discriminates against one skin tone... I've never in no way shape or form — in no way period — have ever used a skin tone against somebody. Check my resume."