Sukihana From 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Has a New Boyfriend, and They're Inseparable

We don't know too much about Suki's boyfriend (let alone his real name), but we do know that the couple is very much ride-or-die. On February 17, Kill Bill posted a photo of the two of them together and the Instagram caption read, "Hood love went from sleeping on the floor in the studio from getting shot at and baby momma drama and getting picked up by the marshals lawyer fees and court cost she held that shit down and gave me the opportunity to get out the game I love you @sukihanagoat."