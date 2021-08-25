'Love & Hip Hop: Miami's Sukihana Is Feuding With Her Mom About Having More Kids

However, balancing both work and a family hasn't stopped talented women like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, or Shenseea from making their dreams a reality. Now, Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Sukihana is hoping to do the same.

Many women aspire to chase their dreams while building and maintaining a family, but some believe that having children can set back a woman's career.

So, how many kids does Sukihana currently have? Keep reading to get the scoop.

Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami is officially in full swing and rapper Sukihana (real name: Destiny Henderson) is determined to take her career to the next level. But her momager fears that her family plans may get in the way of that — specifically because Sukihana wants to have more children.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami fans might have caught Sukihana’s kids on Season 3, when the rapper explains that she has to work hard to provide for the family. In the emotional clip, one of her sons shares that he's a little sad that Sukihana isn't around, but ultimately, understands.

“They said I wouldn’t find true love or become a successful rapper because I had children. Now I have all three. I thank God for my life, my family, and my team. Never give up or let a hater tell you you can’t,” she wrote in a caption peppered with heart emojis.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram (via AtlantaBlackStar ), Sukihana shared a photo of her children and her boyfriend, Kill Bill . She took a moment to share how happy she was that her dreams are coming true.

And because Sukihana frequently posts and deletes images of her children on social media, it can be hard for fans to pinpoint exactly how many kids the rapper has. In case you're wondering, Sukihana is a mom of three: two sons and a daughter.

If you’re a Sukihana fan, you already know that the 29-year-old plays no games when it comes to her kids. Although Sukihana is unable to be around her children as much as she'd like to due to her work, she always makes it a point to make them feel special.

Sukihana and her momager, Lori, are not seeing eye to eye about the rapper having more kids.

In Season 4, Episode 1, Sukihana meets up with her momager, Lori, for a business meeting. The pair discuss how productive the year has been for the star, especially with her appearing in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video.

Lori goes on to discuss growing Sukihana’s brand by introducing merchandise into the mix. While the rapper is all for the expansion plans, things take a turn once Lori brings up introducing her daughter to the mainstream market in a different way.

“Sometimes I open up the Internet and I’m shocked as hell,” Lori says. "You really are hard to manage.” “Well, you’re going to have to deal with me, my fiancé, and all your grandkids. And possibly about three more,” Sukihana says to Lori.

“No, we’re not doing that,” Lori quickly responds. Yikes! Later, in a confessional, Sukihana explains how her mother believes that her having more kids might get in the way of her success.

“My mom might feel like a baby or a kid might stop my bag, but the type of woman that I am, I have to put my family first,” Sukihana says. “Once I get pregnant, I’m not doing anything. I’m going to chill. I’m going to lay in my Tempur-Pedic bed with my feet up. This is the life I’m going to live. I’m not working anymore.”

When Lori shares that she feels Sukihana “needs time to develop,” Sukihana is not pleased. In fact, she storms out of their meeting and refuses to film the rest of the scene.