Cardi B Threatens to Delete Social Media Again After Posting a Pic of Her Son to Twitter

Eventually, the couple found their way back to each other. One month after her initial filing, Cardi called off her and Offset’s divorce.

Once they were back on track, they found out they were adding another bundle of joy to their family. Cardi announced her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards in June 2021.

Cardi later said that the news came as a shock to her and Offset due to their busy schedules. (In addition to Kulture, the Migos rapper also has three children from previous relationships.) Nonetheless, Cardi expressed her excitement about being pregnant again.