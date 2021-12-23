Offset's Net Worth Just Increased By $2 Million — Thanks to a Birthday Gift From Cardi B

Offset started rapping over a decade ago. He cemented himself as a star-status musician with collaborations with 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Metro Boomin, and many others.

He is best known for his work with Migos, the hip hop trio he co-founded with his cousin, Quavo, and Quavo's nephew, Takeoff, but he achieved considerable success as a solo artist and the creator of "Father of 4" as well. Offset's estimated net worth is $26 million (birthday gift excluded.)