Cardi B and Offset Have Welcomed a Baby Boy — What Did They Name Him?

As a result, fans have been playing the guessing game. Some fans have joked that she will name her son Tradition, while others believe that his name will start with a “K” like his big sister Kulture.

While fans are soaking up all the joy Cardi’s new baby boy brings, many people couldn’t help but notice that she hasn’t shared his name.

However, Cardi and Offset are always full of surprises, so their baby boy may have a completely different name than fans will expect.

No matter what Cardi and Offset decide to name their son, we can bet that his name will be unique and fit for an adorable boy.

We would like to send a huge congratulations to Cardi B and Offset on their growing family!