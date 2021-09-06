Cardi B and Offset Have Welcomed a Baby Boy — What Did They Name Him?By Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 6 2021, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Oh baby! Ever since Cardi B announced that she was pregnant at the 2021 BET Awards in June 2021, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the femcee to welcome her bundle of joy. And now, the time has come! Cardi has announced that she has given birth to her second child, a baby boy on Sept. 4, 2021!
The Bronx native can always be seen sharing adorable photos of her daughter, 3-year-old Kulture, and fans expect the same for her new baby boy. But, there is one question that fans have in mind: What is Cardi B’s son's name? Read on to get the lowdown.
Cardi B announced that she has welcomed a baby boy into her family on social media.
On Sept. 6, 2021, Cardi B stunned fans with the announcement of her new baby boy on Instagram. In the post, Cardi can be seen cradling the newborn in a hospital bed as Offset lovingly looks at their son. Adorbs!
“9/4/21,” Cardi captioned the photo with a dinosaur and blue heart emoji.
"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple told People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." In addition to Kulture, Offset has three kids — Kalea, Kody, and Jordan — from previous relationships.
As you can imagine, fans and celebrities alike have quickly flooded her comment section to share their congratulations.
“Congratulations babe. God bless you,” Lala Anthony wrote.
“Congratulations, many blessings to yall,” JT of The City Girls commented.
Cardi and Offset are being tight-lipped about their baby boy’s name for now.
While fans are soaking up all the joy Cardi’s new baby boy brings, many people couldn’t help but notice that she hasn’t shared his name.
As a result, fans have been playing the guessing game. Some fans have joked that she will name her son Tradition, while others believe that his name will start with a “K” like his big sister Kulture.
However, Cardi and Offset are always full of surprises, so their baby boy may have a completely different name than fans will expect.
No matter what Cardi and Offset decide to name their son, we can bet that his name will be unique and fit for an adorable boy.
We would like to send a huge congratulations to Cardi B and Offset on their growing family!