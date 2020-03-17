Is Cardi B Pregnant Again? The Rapper Has Been Fending off Pregnancy Rumors for Years

While the rapper has been super clear about her love for Kulture, Cardi has also said that she would love to have more children in the future. “Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. ”It’s so easy for people to be like, ‘Oh, I want four or five kids.’ But it’s like, ‘Can you really take that?'” While she wants more children, Cardi is also acknowledging the limits of her own body.