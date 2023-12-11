Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Is Definitely a Rollercoaster Cardi B and Offset have reportedly split again. Let's look at a timeline of the ups and downs in their relationship starting with the present tense. By Melissa Willets Dec. 11 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Cardi B and Offset met in 2016 and since that time, their relationship has been a series of makeups and breakups.

The couple have two children together.

They have reportedly broken up again as of December 2023.

As fans are well aware, Cardi B and Offset have alternatingly been secretive and very public about their relationship. The pattern seems to be that they do something privately (like get married!), then show off their love for the world to see, including showy gifts and declarations of their affection for one another.

Cardi and Offset met in 2016 and have experienced highs and lows in their relationship. Read for all the details on their complicated relationship timeline.

December 2023: Cardi B confirmed that she's single.

After a lot (like a lot) of ups and downs, will 2023 mark the final chapter of the romance between Cardi and Offset? It was only two years ago that Cardi was saying she was happy the two remained together despite her filing for divorce and his cheating. But in December 2023, just months after making public appearances together, and with rumors flying, the rapper confirmed, "I've been single for a minute now."

Indeed, during an Instagram Live, Cardi reportedly confided to not being sure how to tell the world the marriage is over, saying, "But I have been afraid… Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset. pic.twitter.com/5sZsQ5enCw — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

So what happened? Let's rewind on the relationship timeline between Cardi and Offset, starting with the most recent developments in their on-again-off-again romance, back to the inception. Buckle up for a truly bumpy ride.

September 2021: Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, son Wave.

Cardi and Offset must have worked things out after multiple breakups over the years, because by late 2021, they were parents to two kids, and she was saying, "Of course we went through some challenges. We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"

September 2020: Cardi B filed for divorce.

Cardi and Offset's relationship has been nothing if not tumultuous, and this time, the former reality star said she was done with her marriage. Per TMZ, documents to dissolve their legal were filed in Georgia. Would that be the end? You already know it wasn't!

December 2019: Cardi B talked about her relationship's ups and downs and pressure from fans.

In a December 2019 interview with Vogue, Cardi had a lot to say about the rollercoaster that was her marriage. "When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she said.

After asserting that this was her real life, she went on to say, "If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down."

December 2018: Cardi B and Offset broke things off for the first time (that we know of). They soon got back together.

Early in December 2018, Cardi explained that she and Offset were done, saying in part, "It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

But after pleading with Cardi on social media to take him back, the rapper soon took his campaign to win her heart again even more public. During her performance at Rolling Loud music festival, he surprised her on stage with a huge display that said, "Take Me Back Cardi." While she resisted at first, well, fans are well aware that eventually they reconciled.

July 2018: Baby Kulture was born.

On July 10, 2018, Cardi announced that baby Kulture had arrived. About becoming a parent, the star said at the time, "It's beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in."

April 2018: Cardi B confirmed she was pregnant.

After months of trying to shoot down speculation that she and Offset were expecting their first child together, the mom-to-be confirmed what we pretty much already knew: She was pregnant.

January 2018: Offset faced cheating rumors.

In just one drama that would become characteristic of their relationship, Offset faced cheating rumors. But Cardi insisted that people leave her alone to deal with her own relationship.

Sept. 2017: Cardi B and Offset got married!

After denying they were dating for most of 2017 (even though they appeared together on Instagram and at Super Bowl LI — and he feigned a proposal to her a month later), the rapper duo secretly said "I do" to one another in September of that year. Cardi admitted she didn't think she'd marry the Migos singer, however. “Never, never would’ve thought that,” Cardi said previously.

January 2017: Cardi B and Offset collaborated for the first time.

The song "Lick" would be the one-day couple's first musical collaboration. They would go on to work together on multiple other tracks, such as "Drip" featuring Migos, and "Who Want the Smoke?"

2016: Cardi B and Offset initially met.

Cardi B on meeting Offset pic.twitter.com/ovHUmYPBBh — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) November 29, 2017