Here's the 4-1-1 on Cardi B and Madonna's Short-Lived Social-Media Beef

The 64-year-old went on to share that her bold approach at the time opened the doors for many stars today such as Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and Kim Kardashian to be accepted for their sexual nature. Keep in mind, Madonna was berated and looked down upon for her artistic expression.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman,” Madonna wrote. I was called a wh-re, a witch, a heretic, and the devil.”