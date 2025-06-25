Angela Oakley Says Phaedra Parks “100 Percent” Planted Charles’s ‘RHOA’ Cheating Rumor Angela and Charles Oakley have been married since 2016. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 25 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While Angela Oakley is new to the Housewives world, she's already showing Phaedra Parks not to play with her or her husband, Charles Oakley. Angela and Charles's marriage caused a stir among her Real Housewives of Atlanta friend group, from rumors that he had a "break baby" to rumors that he cheated on her after she confirmed his past infidelity on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

The latter came up during the Bravo show's penultimate season finale when a mystery man told Angela to her face that her husband was sneaking around. The basketball wife has since accused Phaedra of being the one who started the cheating rumors about her husband. Here's the tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela Oakley "100 percent" believes Phaedra Parks paid someone to accuse Charles Oakley of cheating.

During her June 24 appearance on former RHOA executive producer Carlos King's podcast, Reality With the King, Angela discussed the accusations that Charles was having another affair. The allegations came from a man named Marcus who approached her at fellow RHOA star Kelli Ferrell's waffle-making cookoff and claimed in an episode from Sunday, June 22, that he knew for a fact the NBA legend was cheating on his wife. In a preview from the Season 16 finale, Angela tells Drew Sidora someone within the group tipped Marcus off.

On Reality With the King, Carlos asked Angela if she believed Phaedra was the culprit, asking her straight up, "Do you believe Phaedra started this rumor that Charles is still cheating on you?" Without hesitation, the newbie confirmed she had evidence that Phaedra was behind the ambush, and that it was Marcus who told her she paid him to do it. "Absolutely. 100 percent," Angela said of her co-star starting the cheating rumors. "The person she used to start the rumor told me it was her."

Article continues below advertisement

After Carlos asked her why she was confident Marcus was telling her the truth, the financial consultant added that she knew he "had a lot to lose" if he didn't tell her the truth and didn't want his business getting out. "And it’s just who he is and things he’s done in his past he didn’t want to come to light," Angela explained. "So, I found out about it. I was just like, 'You’re going to tell me what happened and who sent you.' He beat around the bush and just said I’m gonna tell you and he did tell us.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared that Marcus and Phaedra's Athens, Ga. connection was a dead giveaway and that Marcus allegedly went to high school with Phaedra's brother. "And then there was just this connection to Athens, Ga.," Angela told Carlos. "I’m like I’ve never met anybody from Athens, Ga., ever. And I’ve been in Georgia for 20 years. Never…I’ve never. I’ve never been in the room with four people from Athens at the same time. I was just like okay. Yeah, he did tell me. And I do 100 percent believe him. I do because everything made sense.”

I know in my spirit that Phaedra set this Angela/Charles/cheating scene up #RHOA

So unnecessary pic.twitter.com/txJPiprhFx — S Lw (@Showgurl) June 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Phaedra denies knowing about Charles's rumored affair.

Phaedra, for her part, didn't immediately address Angela's accusations on her Reality With the King interview publicly. However, when a producer asked her about the rumor, she denied having anything to do with Charles and Angela's marriage and was watering her own garden. "I don't know what Charles is doing, I have no idea," Phaedra said in a confessional. "It's against my religion to be in people's business, honey."