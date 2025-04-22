Are ‘RHOA’ Stars Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell Still Friends? Get the Details About Where They Stand During Season 16, Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell share a tight bond and have a united front. By Danielle Jennings Published April 22 2025, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 16 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta is still in its early stages, but drama has already surfaced both on and off screen. Series newbie Brit Eady happens to be the common denominator in both of the season’s biggest issues — the largest one with Kenya Moore, which ultimately led to her exit, and a newer one brewing with fellow new cast member Kelli Ferrell.

Fans of RHOA were given a sneak peek at what to expect for the show’s 16th season, when news spread in summer 2024 that Kenya had been fired from the show for sharing explicit photos of Brit at the opening of her Atlanta hair spa.

Are ‘RHOA’ stars Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell still friends?

During Season 16, Brit and Kelli share a tight bond and have a united front, as Kelli offered a wealth of support for Brit after Kenya shared her explicit photos, but in the world of real time, things have changed.

In an interview with Page Six, Kelli confirmed that she and Brit are no longer friends and that she questioned Brit’s loyalty to her. “I think the friendship was just as fake as the pastry. You wanna put it back?” Kelli said in reference to a shady little game she played with the outlet using pastries.

“When I say fake, it’s not in regard to our real relationship. I think, you know, loyalty lies in certain places, and I think sometimes you don’t always get that in friendships, unfortunately. You know, you find out who’s really for you, who really supports you, and who doesn’t.”

Kelli wasn’t done and followed up the interview with a post on social media that read, “Defending somebody and then experiencing why nobody likes them is so humbling.” Many fans of the show took the subliminal post to be directed towards Brit.

Does Brit have issues with any other ‘RHOA’ cast members?

Brit and fellow new housewife Angela Oakley have been trading jabs on social media over whether or not Brit is a licensed insurance agent, with Angela calling foul on her claims.

Taking to social media to clarify that she didn’t lose her license, but it’s currently under investigation, Brit wrote. “Hey, insurance agent here. I think it’s important that what happens in our personal lives can affect our professional lives.”

“I’m no stranger to that. I’ve seen so many cases online where ppl have been fired from their jobs from behavior due to social media access or camera phones,” she continued. “If you tuned into last night’s episode of RHOA, I mentioned my license was under investigation, not lost. Mortgage loan officers are not versed on licensed insurance agents, it’s a completely different field of work. When your job is of public trust, it’s important to investigate claims of fraud.”