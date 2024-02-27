Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast Tea: See Who's in and Who's Out Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton are already confirmed to not be returning to 'RHOA' for Season 16 and Porsha Williams is back. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 27 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The rumblings surrounding The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been juicier than many Bravo fans have seen of the show in recent years. Since the long-running reality TV show wrapped its 15th season in August 2023, several reports surfaced about a cast shakeup happening after viewers complained of the lackluster season.

While Bravo never confirmed nor denied any truth to the casting switch-up, several past RHOA stars have confirmed they're leaving the show, and some have said they're making a return. The show's EP, Andy Cohen, also said on his radio show in February 2024 that he's "very excited" about the casting decisions for Season 16. As fans await a final cast list and air date, the rumors about who's in or out remain "embedded in our mother ---ing brains. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming cast.



Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are officially out of 'RHOA' for Season 16.

While there hasn't been any official word from Bravo about the Season 16 cast, some peach holders have confirmed they won't be returning to the show for Season 16. In February 2024, Kandi Burruss, who was on RHOA for 14 consecutive seasons, announced at the Grammys she wouldn't be coming back to the show for another season. The music icon told Variety that the decision came during RHOA being on hiatus for several months to sort out casting issues.

"During that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things," Kandi said of her exit. "But it’s not just that. It’s just like, after you really have time to think, a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break. I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.'”



On her YouTube show, Speak On It, Kandi said that her relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal would continue instead of her exit. A few weeks later, Kandi's RHOA nemesis, Marlo Hampton, announced she was also exiting the show. After The Neighborhood Talk reported that Marlo, who became a peach holder after being a "friend of" RHOA for over a decade, wasn't returning to the show, she confirmed the news was correct in a statement to People.

In the statement, Marlo said the decision came from her yearning for a "fresh start" for her and her nephews, Michael and William, whom she took in back in 2019. "My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," Marlo said. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future and not reliving my past.”

“My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!" she added. "I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive." "I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.”

Sanya Richards-Ross, who joined RHOA in Season 13, hasn't confirmed she was asked to leave. However, the former Olympian made headlines months before the news broke when she deleted "#RHOA" from her bio.



Porsha Williams has confirmed her return, with Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, and new faces reportedly in the cast.

As news of Kandi, Marlo, and Sanya's exits broke, RHOA fans were excited to see Porsha Williams announce she was returning to the show in Season 16. Porsha left RHOA in Season 13 when she became engaged to her co-star Falynn Pina's ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. Porsha shared on Instagram she was returning to the show as "Porsha Guobadia," though rumors swirled her husband wouldn't be a part of her story.

One week after Porsha's RHOA announcement, People announced she divorcing Simon after 15 months of marriage. The news came days after Simon made headlines for being denied citizenship to the U.S. due to his alleged criminal record. However, People stated the split was due to an "ongoing matter" and had nothing to do with Simon's legal troubles. Nonetheless, fans are eager to hear Porsha's side of the story on RHOA.

When is 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16's release date?

Bravo has yet to confirm Season 16's release date as of this writing. Additionally, producution for the new season hasn't happened yet. However, we'll be sure to keep fans tuned in once a date has been announced!