Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Says She's Been Texting a Possible New Boo

When Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia in two decadent ceremonies within a span of 15 months, no one could’ve predicted the couple’s marriage would be on its way to the history books in 2024. After a little over a year of being Mrs. Guobadia, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon. The news came one week following Porsha confirming her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the months since Porsha and Simon’s divorce proceedings became public record, the controversial couple has done nearly everything in their power to keep their split as difficult as possible. The two have been at odds about their November 2022 prenuptial agreement, Simon allegedly changing the locks of their marital home so Porsha couldn’t get in, as well as how much (or how little) Porsha can share about their relationship during her RHOA return.

Now, Simon is asking Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia to ensure Porsha keeps her text messages from her family, friends, and a possible new beau. Here’s what to know.

Why Simon Guobadia wants Porsha Williams and a mystery man’s texts to stay with the ‘RHOA’ star.

Most people visiting divorce court don’t want to even think about their future exes texting someone who isn’t them. That is, unless their names are Simon Guobadia.

According to RadarOnline, Simon requested in a March 2024 filing to Fulton County Court that Porsha retain all of their communications, including her cell phone, cell phone data, and other pertinent documents such as her financial and income records. Simon also wants Porsha to keep her communications with her sister, Lauren Williams, a woman named Karen McKinney, and a man named Kelvin Owusu Ansah.

Simon didn’t share why he wanted Porsha to keep her messages between those three people in her phone. However, Lauren, Porsha’s younger sister, had been vocal about Simon allegedly leaking stories and throwing shade at Porsha amid their divorce. In March 2024, Lauren accused her soon-to-be-ex brother-in-law of trying to take her sister’s job.

“You might actually get that [peach]," she wrote, addressing Simon. “You're already leaking false stories. Smh."

Who is Kelvin Owusu Ansah?

While we know how Lauren feels about Simon and why he might want to keep her and Porsha’s texts under wraps, much less is known about the her other possible confidants, Karen and Kelvin. So far, we have no record of who Karen is nor her relationship to Porsha.

As for Kelvin, Reality Tea reported in April 2024 that there is an African sports broadcaster with the same name who works for TV3 Ghana. Kelvin’s socials doesn’t clearly state he’s dating anyone or married, though he and Porsha aren’t following one another, so the name could be a coincidence.

Porsha, for her part, hasn’t addressed Kelvin’s identity publicly. However, she claimed in court documents that Simon violated the terms of his prenup, stating he agreed to leave their home within 30 days if they divorced and hasn’t made due on his promise. Her claim came after Simon said Porsha didn’t sign their prenup “in good faith” and stated the Bravolebrity “forcibly entered their home” and came to his million-dollar mansion with a gunman.