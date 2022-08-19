Porsha Williams Left 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2021 –– Is She Coming Back?
Since its premiere in 2008, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a hit for the franchise. The show focuses on some of the wealthiest and most glamorous Housewives living in the city of Atlanta. Throughout each episode, the women juggle problems in their relationships, friendships, professional businesses, and more.
There’s a lot to be said about the social lives and calendars of the women on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They all have so much going on, whether it's on camera or behind the scenes. That’s one of the biggest reasons why Porsha Williams decided to make her exit from the show. Is she planning to come back?
Is Porsha Williams coming back to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'?
On Sep. 30, 2021, Porsha revealed that she was ready to exit The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She made it clear that she was no longer interested in being a cast member from that point.
On Instagram, she wrote, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."
She continued, "I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."
She ended the caption by saying, "Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon. I can’t wait to share all of my exciting endeavors with the world — beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on Nov. 16. As for the rest, you’ll have to just wait and see! Love ya!”
The post pulled in more than 300,000 likes.
But unfortunately for fans, she hasn't said anything about returning to RHOA.
What did Porsha Williams's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' co-stars have to say about her departure from the show?
When Kenya Moore was asked about Porsha parting ways with the show, she gave an honest response. She told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, “I think people should do what makes them happy. And if that makes her happy, then good for her."
Kandi Burruss told E! News in June 2022 about a potential Porsha return: “There’s always going to be room for Porsha. I honestly think she does think about it sometimes. She definitely said to me that [returning to the show] has crossed her mind. So I mean, I don’t know. She can come back at any moment.”
It’s up to Porsha to decide whether or not returning to the show would be a smart move.
What has Porsha been up to since leaving 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'?
As of now, Porsha is in the midst of planning her wedding to Simon Guobadia. They got engaged in May 2021 and are preparing for their big day. Porsha is still focused on motherhood as she raises her toddler-aged daughter.
A scroll through Porsha's Instagram page reveals that she is still living her best life by traveling, enjoying date nights, and soaking up the highlights of being a mom.