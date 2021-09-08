Falynn Guobadia Claims That Her Ex-Husband, Simon Guobadia, Is Stalking Her

The messiness continues! Social media has moved on from the shocking news of Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams’s engagement , but it appears that drama with Simon’s ex-wife and Porsha ex-cast mate, Falynn Pina , is far from over.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn was very vocal about the demise of her divorce and moving on in an exclusive interview with Adam Coy Newell on Up and Adam! And while shots have been thrown by Simon throughout the dissolution of their marriage, more shocking allegations have come to light. Falynn took to social media to share that Simon continues to stalk her and her new beau, Jaylan Banks, and fans are divided.

So, has Simon Guobadia really been stalking Falynn Pina? Read on to get the lowdown.