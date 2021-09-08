Falynn Guobadia Claims That Her Ex-Husband, Simon Guobadia, Is Stalking Her

Falynn Guobadia Claims That Her Ex-Husband, Simon Guobadia, Is Stalking HerBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 8 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
The messiness continues! Social media has moved on from the shocking news of Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams’s engagement, but it appears that drama with Simon’s ex-wife and Porsha ex-cast mate, Falynn Pina, is far from over.
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn was very vocal about the demise of her divorce and moving on in an exclusive interview with Adam Coy Newell on Up and Adam! And while shots have been thrown by Simon throughout the dissolution of their marriage, more shocking allegations have come to light. Falynn took to social media to share that Simon continues to stalk her and her new beau, Jaylan Banks, and fans are divided.
So, has Simon Guobadia really been stalking Falynn Pina? Read on to get the lowdown.
Falynn Pina took to social media to call out Simon Guobadia for stalking her and her new man.
It’s safe to say that Falynn has chosen violence! On Sept. 7, 2021, Falynn took to social media to call out her ex-husband, Simon, for continuing to stalk her and her new boyfriend, Jaylan Banks.
In lengthy posts on Instagram Stories (via screenshots from The Shade Room), the star explained that Simon has continued to bully and stalk her while also sending packages to her home.
“Why do you continue to stalk and post about anything I’m doing?” Falynn wrote. “It’s one thing to speak on your past in a way of maturity, growth, healing, etc. … but no, you’re out here sending packages to our f---ing house and posting subliminal captions quoting everything Jaylan and I say on our social media towards one another as if somebody did something to you.”
Falynn also shared that Simon allegedly spoke ill of her children during the time he filed for divorce:
“Only after you told me that I should ‘reconsider reconciling with you because without you, my children would end up working at Burger King or McDonalds.’”
Not to mention, Jaylan also shared receipts of Simon actually sending packages to their home, via The Shade Room.
“God knows how this dude got the address to our new house,” Jaylan told the outlet. “You know how us men like to act in the beginning like we are not hurt, but deep down we are.”
Jaylan went on to share that Simon also causes drama in public settings, like whenever the two happen to end up at the same club. He claims that when he walks into a venue, Simon leaves within five to 10 minutes and has tried to alert owners to prevent Jaylan from entering. Messy!
Social media users are divided about the validity of Falynn’s stalking claims.
Ever since Falynn announced her pregnancy with Jaylan in August 2021, many social media users believe that she has lied about the entire ordeal — especially since Simon alleged on Instagram (via screenshots from The Shade Room) that Falynn’s cheating and pregnancy led to the demise of their marriage.
However, many fans have called into question Simon’s timeline of Falynn being pregnant. If Falynn did indeed cheat on Simon in January 2021 when he initially filed for divorce, she should be further along in her pregnancy. Falynn has claimed on her YouTube channel that she's only a few months along.
Now that Falynn is claiming that Simon is allegedly stalking her and Jaylan, some people believe that she’s lying. Many social media users think that she’s simply trying to remain relevant.
On the flip side, other social media users are convinced that Simon is in fact guilty of stalking Falynn since some of his behavior and claims about her have been questionable.
“Simon does subliminal s--t after all her postings but claims to be living his best life. No, you are living the past life [n-word],” one fan commented.
For the sake of all parties involved, we hope that Falynn and Simon can both move on and find true happiness. All this drama is not worth it.