Who Are Simon Guobadia's Children? This Devoted Father Loves His Kids

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams caused waves across the internet when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia , the ex-husband of fellow Housewives star Falynn Guobadia . As Porsha keeps posting about her husband-to-be, fans are more curious about Simon, including who his children are and how many he shares with Falynn. Read on to find out everything we know about Simon Guobadia and his children!

Simon Guobadia shared a blended family of eight children with ex-wife Falynn Guobadia.

Most are familiar with Simon from his ex-wife Falynn's role on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The pair married in 2019 and announced their divorce on April 22, 2021. Shortly after Simon and Falynn announced their split, Simon began dating Falynn's friend Porsha Williams. Simon's marriage to Falynn was his second, and the pair shared a blended family of eight children between them. Though there is some conflicting information online, it appears that of those eight children, Simon is the biological father to five: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin, and Ximena.

Falynn and Simon announced their split on April 22, 2021, but they had reportedly filed for divorce back in January. Both parties are successful in their own right, with Simon, in particular, reportedly having an estimated net worth of $40 million. Simon is the CEO of Simcol Petroleum, LLC, but he is also a restaurant owner and even executive produced a few films, such as Son of the South.

Simon's youngest child Ximena is currently 8, and his oldest, Quentin, is 25. On June 2, 2021, Simon's 57th birthday, he posted to Instagram and captioned a photo of his family with this sweet message: "Blessed and thankful to be celebrating another birthday. I don’t take my life and blessings for granted. Spending with my kids makes it even more meaningful.

At one point, there were rumors that Porsha and Simon were expecting a baby, but Porsha has since put those rumors to bed. She cut right to the point on May 18, 2021, saying, "I am not pregnant. This is not a shotgun wedding." Both Simon and Porsha have children from previous marriages, so it could be unlikely they add to their group anytime soon. Maybe down the line, they will have children together, but until then, fans will have to wait and see.

Porsha and Simon's engagement has been the subject of much debate on the internet, but one thing is for sure: They're happily in love and celebrating life as a family. Page Six reports that Porsha explained to Dish Nation that due to Simon's Nigerian heritage, the pair are not going to have just one wedding, but three!

"He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony, and a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that is out of the country," Porsha explains. In the same interview, she also revealed she had a tattoo of his name on her neck, clearly a sign of deep devotion and care for the relationship.