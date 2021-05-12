Falynn Guobadia Responds to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's Engagement on Clubhouse

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are still shocked that Porsha Williams is engaged to Simon Guobadia . The salacious news has reasonably rubbed many fans and celebrities alike the wrong way because of the optics of the situation. Simon is still technically married to co-star Falynn Guobadia , and the two ladies have a friendly relationship.

The drama is far from over!

While Porsha has been sharing her newfound happiness online, many fans have been wondering how Falynn feels about the situation. And viewers are naturally interested in learning more about the star — especially since Simon is loaded.

Is Falynn also worth millions like her estranged husband? Read on to get the scoop on Falynn’s net worth and more.