Is Porsha Williams Expecting a Baby With Her New Fiancé? Here's Why Fans Think So

Ever since Porsha Williams was given her peach in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , she has reigned as the queen of controversy. But her latest scandal has social media in shambles.

Porsha Williams recently broke the internet with news of her controversial engagement to film producer Simon Guobadia shortly after he filed for divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife Falynn Guobadia for the second time. Now, rumors have surfaced that Porsha and her new beau are expecting. But is she really pregnant ?

Is Porsha Williams pregnant?

Although Porsha has not confirmed her pregnancy, fans think that the oversized dress the RHOA star wore when she was pictured alongside Simon and her ex Dennis McKinley on Mother’s Day may have been hiding a baby bump. One user tweeted, “Porsha pregnant ... she had to jump in front of that tea that’s brewing ... that’s all this public announcement is for chile."

Some rumors even speculate that Falynn and Porsha may be pregnant at the same time. Another fan shared, “If it turns out Falynn and Porsha are both pregnant with Simon’s child then me and my iPhone will be flying out to Atlanta so I can film the next season myself.” While many fans focused on Porsha’s possible pregnancy, other Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers took to social media and suggested that Kenya Moore’s speculations about her co-star had been right all along.

See, this is what Kenya has been talking about with the whole Bolo thing. If she had dumped Marc and went after Falyn’s husband AND got pregnant by him, you would be calling for her to be stoned in the street. Y’all have different rules for her! #RHOA #Porsha pic.twitter.com/Dxy855BTw1 — Petty LaBelle (@sillyoletweet) May 11, 2021 Source: Twitter

Earlier in the season, Kenya made some pretty defamatory statements about Porsha that some viewers think were spot-on. “See, this is what Kenya has been talking about with the whole Bolo thing. If she had dumped Marc and went after [Falynn]’s husband AND got pregnant by him, you would be calling for her to be stoned in the street. Y’all have different rules for her,” one RHOA viewer wrote on Twitter.