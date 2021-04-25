Fans Think Porsha Williams Is Leaving 'RHOA' After a Suspicious Instagram Post

Rumors about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams leaving have been making the rounds for a while now — ever since the surprise bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey earlier in Season 13. Kenya Moore is convinced that Porsha slept with Bolo (the performer) during the party. However, Porsha vehemently denies any such thing happening, and this has been a huge point of contention all season long.

It's even impacted her friendship with Marlo Hamptons (who kept pushing for "the truth"). Some fans think the rumors about Porsha and Bolo are the reason why she's ultimately leaving RHOA. But is that true? Here's what we know.

Is Porsha Williams leaving 'RHOA'?

Fans speculate that Porsha Williams is leaving RHOA because of the bachelorette party drama, and also because Porsha shared a fan-made compilation video of her time in RHOA over the last 10 years calling it her "Grand Finale." Neither Porsha nor Bravo have made any official statements about her exit, so for now, these rumors are just pure speculation.

Porsha wrote, "Wow 10 years ! Thank you to all of my supporters #TeamPorsha loves hard and we play hard! Your love has carried me through the years. Thank you for being with me on this journey called life. #Rhoa #GrandFinale" in the caption for the video, and fans feel like she's saying goodbye. The Season 13 finale did air in April 2020, so that's what Porsha may be referencing when she wrote "#GrandFinale."

Fans, however, have left comments asking Porsha if the post means she's leaving. "You better not be leaving us!! I ain't playing," one wrote. The comment has over 30 replies from other fans who agree that the video and caption makes it seem like Porsha is on her way out. It's also suspicious that Porsha hasn't responded to those comments.

"If she leaves this show can forget it. They literally would have nothing and no one to talk about or hate on and it would be so boring. I know Kenya May think she can carry the show but she can’t. It will be a snooze fest! All the icons would be gone....," one fan wrote. Another added, "That’s the vibe I’m getting and if it’s true, I’m done with rhoa." Porsha is definitely one of the most popular RHOA cast members, so it would be confusing if she did leave.

People also took to Twitter to express their concerns. "I wasn't going to watch RHOA after Nene's exit but it looks like Porsha is leaving so lemme make it my last," one person wrote.

I wasn't going to watch RHOA after Nene's exit but it looks like Porsha is leaving so lemme make it my last. — Planet Her Inhabitant (@_ThisIsHer_) April 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

"Y’all I gotta feeling Porsha is leaving #RHOA. @Porsha4real I would hate to see you go, but I still love you," another fan wrote.

Y’all I gotta feeling Porsha is leaving #RHOA. @Porsha4real I would hate to see you go, but I still love you. 😩🥰 pic.twitter.com/EcJPM5vC0X — 𝔗𝔬𝔪𝔪𝔦𝔢🦍🖤 (@Rayson_Tommy) April 19, 2021 Source: Twitter

This video by Bingeworthy also pointed out that a few months ago Porsha "scrubbed" all mention of RHOA from her social media. (She has since posted an RHOA promo.)

