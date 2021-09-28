Cynthia Bailey Confirms That She's Leaving 'RHOA' — Here's Why

Following the departure of Lisa Wu, both Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta . Compared to her RHOA co-stars, Cynthia Bailey was fairly soft-spoken. But over the last decade, the reality star has quickly mastered the art of the classy clapback.

The release date for Season 14 of RHOA has yet to be revealed, but showrunners previously teased a major shakeup that will force fans to say goodbye to some of their favorite cast members. Reports confirm that Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton will return for the upcoming season, but the same cannot be said for Cynthia. So, why is Cynthia Bailey leaving RHOA ? Read on to find out.

Why is Cynthia Bailey leaving ‘RHOA’? The reality star reveals her status on the show.

Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from RHOA on Sept. 27 on Instagram. In a heartfelt statement, the reality star thanked Bravo, NBCUniversal, and her fellow Housewives for a decade on-air. She captioned the post, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Rumors of Cynthia’s exit surfaced in the summer of 2021 when she was featured on The Wendy Williams Show. During her interview, she hinted that her time on the show may have come to an end. Her Instagram caption seems to allude to it being her choice to walk away, though she also did assure fans that they haven't seen the last of her in her interview.

Source: FOX

Cynthia told Wendy, “Here’s the thing, whether I do or not, I’m still going to be working somewhere. That will be the next part of the journey. If I’m not on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you can best believe these cheekbones will be on TV doing something else.”

Since Cynthia’s announcement, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on her exit. While some fans were sad to see her go, others agreed that it was time for the reality star to move on from the franchise.

Source: Getty Images

