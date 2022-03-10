Cynthia Bailey Says She Was in a “Dark Place” Filming ‘RHOA’ During a Health Crisis

Before her The Real Housewives of Atlanta exit, Cynthia Bailey faced a significant health scare in front of the show’s fans.

The supermodel and entrepreneur shared many facets of her life during her 10-year run on RHOA. During her earlier seasons, Cynthia shared details about her marriage to Peter Thomas, her business pursuits, and raising her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Over time, she dealt with a friendship breakup with NeNe Leakes, and she dated after a divorce and remarried her new husband, Mike Hill.