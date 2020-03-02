Everything You Need to Know About 'RHOA' Cynthia Bailey's Fiance

Everything You Need to Know About 'RHOA' Cynthia Bailey's FianceBy Larry Stansbury
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is engaged to FOX Sports correspondent Mike Hill. They are tying the knot this year. However, fans have opinions and questions on their relationship. And that's due to some detailed information that came out this season.
On a recent preview of the 9th episode, the couple both opened up about Mike's past. He admitted that he cheated on his previous relationships.
He's a sportscaster at FOX Sports 1.
Mike began his career in sports broadcasting when he was the sports director at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland. Then, he spent his time at WKRN-TV covering high school football in Nashville, Tennessee, earning him two Emmy Awards. He joined as a host at FOX Sports Net in New York City for two years. He was a sports anchor at KXAS-TV in Dallas, Texas before joining ESPN.
Mike was with ESPN for nine years before joining FOX Sports contributing coverage on college basketball.
Cynthia has been married before.
Cynthia has expressed in the reality show that she can’t wait to marry Mike. They both have been married before, which means they both understand the challenge of making their future marriage work.
The reality star dated former professional basketball player Jayson Williams at a Brooklyn Nets halftime show. She rejected the proposal and returned the engagement ring. She also dated Russell Simmons, he proposed to her, but she rejected him as well. She also dated Leon Robinson and has a daughter, Noelle.
Cynthia married Peter Thomas at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History on July 24, 2010. Their wedding was featured on Season 3 of the reality show. They announced their separation in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in March 2017.
She still has beef with co-star Nene Leakes.
In the reality show, Cynthia was planning on opening a wine bar, Bailey Room Wine Cellar, in Grant Park, Atlanta. The wine bar officially opened in July 2019. The launch party was featured on the 11th season and the RHOA co-star Nene Leakes had a fallout with Cynthia due to Cynthia inviting Kenya Moore without Nene's knowledge.
Nene Leakes was dealing with her husband Gregg Leakes's cancer diagnosis and having to be his caretaker.
Their fallout was not the first. The two co-stars had a disagreement that led to a three-year break in their on-camera friendship. They both took sides and their friendship has not been repaired since then.
For those who don't know, Nene made some remarks about Cynthia’s former husband, Peter Thomas. When they did a couple’s trip to Mexico, Peter got into a heated debate with Gregg. This almost got physical. This was from an incident that happened at Kenya's charity event.
"We are in a better place than we were at the reunion, which was an awful place. But we're not where we used to be but you guys will see how it all plays out," she shows a preview to E! News. "It was really hard for me this season because — you know how it is with friends —regardless of where we're at, I still have love for her. I still have love for her family. It's not like I just want to fight with Nene."
