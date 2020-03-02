We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Everything You Need to Know About 'RHOA' Cynthia Bailey's Fiance

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is engaged to FOX Sports correspondent Mike Hill. They are tying the knot this year. However, fans have opinions and questions on their relationship. And that's due to some detailed information that came out this season. 

On a recent preview of the 9th episode, the couple both opened up about Mike's past. He admitted that he cheated on his previous relationships. 

He's a sportscaster at FOX Sports 1.

Mike began his career in sports broadcasting when he was the sports director at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland. Then, he spent his time at WKRN-TV covering high school football in Nashville, Tennessee, earning him two Emmy Awards. He joined as a host at FOX Sports Net in New York City for two years. He was a sports anchor at KXAS-TV in Dallas, Texas before joining ESPN. 

Mike was with ESPN for nine years before joining FOX Sports contributing coverage on college basketball. 