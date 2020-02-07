Cynthia Bailey's Fiancé Mike Hill Admitted He Cheated on His Ex-Wives and She's Concerned

When we first met Cynthia Bailey in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta she was dating restaurateur Peter Thomas , who she went on to marry and divorce. Viewers saw the ups and downs in their relationship, like when her sister, Malorie, tried to stop their wedding, and the moment when they swapped vows.

Since their 2017 divorce, fans have wanted to see Cynthia find everlasting love. She introduced her beau, sportscaster Mike Hill, in Season 11, and the two were soon exclusively dating and moving in together.

Cynthia finally got her dream proposal during the opening of her latest business venture, The Bailey Wine Cellar, and she and Mike are set to wed in October of 2020.