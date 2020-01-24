Why Isn't 'RHOA' Coming Back Until February? The Series Is Taking a Midseason Hiatus

Even though The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in its 12th season, the drama in The Big Peach has never been juicier. Season 12 of the top Bravo reality series has given viewers Snakegate , the demise of Kenya Moore's marriage (and potentially her natural hair reputation), Porsha Williams' re-engagement, Tanya Sam's battle with infidelity rumors , and much more.

With the tea overflowing and the shade blocking out nearly all the sunlight in Atlanta, why is the show on hiatus until February?

When does RHOA return? Read on for the details of the show's break, when it will come back, and where the drama left off.