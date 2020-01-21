Nene Leakes' Role in 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' is Up in the Air

After a long feud, they made up late last year and they took to Wendy's show to discuss it. "All of a sudden the paychecks got bigger and I feel like the fame got in the way of remembering who we liked her for....And then you started acting like a real jerk on the show...You stuck with the character so I was like I'm done with Nene," said Wendy, in the episode, which aired in Sept. 2019 .

Nene fired back, saying, what caused her to end her friendship with Wendy was that the talk show host was "running her name in the dirt".

Ultimately, they addressed how their mutual battles, like Wendy's divorce and Nene's husband's battle with cancer, led them to decide to make up and be friends.