Source: getty

Nene Leakes' Role in 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' is Up in the Air

By

Nene Leakes has had a rough couple of years. She stood by her husband's side during his battle with stage 3 colon cancer. Thankfully, his arduous fight ended with the great news that he now has a clean bill of health. But during the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene has barely been featured, leading some to believe that she's slowly being phased off the show by Bravo. But they may not get the chance.

According to Wendy Williams, Nene is planning to quit RHOA. But is she actually leaving?