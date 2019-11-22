NeNe and Gregg Leakes Are Reportedly Exploring an Open Marriage on 'RHOA'

Relationships have completely changed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since it first premiered back in 2008, however, NeNe Leakes has been with the same guy — her husband, Gregg Leakes — since the very beginning.

NeNe and Gregg started out strong, but divorced in 2011 after NeNe didn't feel like she was being treated right. They ended up reconciling after Gregg said he would do everything in his power to win her back, however, and remarried in 2013. Although divorce rumors resurfaced during Season 11 while Gregg was battling cancer, the couple is now rumored to be exploring polyamory.

So, is NeNe Leakes in an open marriage? Stay turned to find out what the Real Housewife said about making changes to her marriage, and to learn about the status of Gregg's health battles.

Is NeNe Leakes in an open marriage? Here's what she said. During Season 11, NeNe revealed her loneliness in her marriage, and how she and Gregg had talked about separating again. But when Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, she put her marital issues on the back burner. During the reunion, however, NeNe said that it was up in the air if she and Gregg would stay together.

Source: Getty

NeNe spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the status of her marriage, now that Gregg is in remission. "Our relationship is great! I mean, we've been together forever, but I'm with Gregg because I want to be with Gregg, don't get it twisted," she said. "If I did not want to be with Gregg, I would not be with Gregg, and I would tell Gregg very openly. You know, I don’t hold my tongue about stuff." That's for sure.

During Season 12, NeNe and Gregg will briefly talk about opening their marriage. However, NeNe said that she would more likely file for divorce before she'd entertain the idea of having an open marriage.

"We're just really having a grown-up, adult conversation about open marriages," she told ET. "Of course, I wouldn't want to have an open marriage and, if it really got to that point, I'd probably give Gregg the peace sign, but people have had a lot of things to say about our relationship." So NeNe and Gregg do not have an open marriage, and she noted on her Season 12 debut episode that they've been stronger as a couple post Gregg's cancer battle.

While NeNe is calm about the state of her marriage, she was quick to discuss how co-star Kenya Moore will never take her crown as the queen of RHOA, try as she might.

Source: Getty

NeNe Leakes comments on co-star and enemy Kenya Moore's divorce. When NeNe took a hiatus from the show in Seasons 8 and 9 (with a brief cameo on Season 10), Kenya Moore took over as the show's main star. But, when Kenya married Marc Daley, she took a break from the show herself, as Marc allegedly didn't want to film. Kenya is back on Season 12 with her new baby Brooklyn, and her marriage is fully on display. Marc is even making appearances on the show.

In the months since Season 12 wrapped filming, Kenya has filed from divorce from her husband of two years. A major storyline for Kenya this season is that she believes Marc doesn't trust her parenting decisions (he has kids from past relationships already), and that he spends most of his time in New York.

Because NeNe is one of the only other cast members who has also gotten divorced on the show before, it would seem like she and Kenya could finally put their differences aside and make amends. But, that's definitely not the case, especially after Kenya referred to herself as the queen of the show.

Source: Getty

"I'm not even interested in her marriage," NeNe said. "I wouldn't even care to get any dirt on her marriage, that's not who I am. Now she, on the other hand, would probably care to get something on me, but I don't care about her marriage, I wish them well." There have been rumors that Kenya and Marc's marriage was once for business, but NeNe clearly doesn't care to fuel the rumor mills.