NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Used to Be on 'RHOA' All the Time — Where Is He Now?

On the first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008, the one thing that united all of the women on the show was motherhood. While the ladies had a tendency to fight over parties, nasty comments, and divorce rumors, they were all able to find common ground as moms.

NeNe Leakes was raising teenager Bryson (Brice) Bryant and tween Brentt Leakes with husband Gregg Leakes, when she made her Housewives debut.