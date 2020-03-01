What Happened to DeShawn Snow From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'? The Drama Has Continued

In 2010, Deshawn had a very nasty divorce with former NBA player Eric Snow after 12 years of marriage. They have three sons together: Darius, Eric, and Jarren. She mentioned to Life & Style magazine that she was trying to move on and do the best she could for her sons.

“I’m great. I’m excited to make things happen," she told the publication. "I’m definitely moving forward, I’m growing through this. Since I’ve been on the show, I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting, a lot of writing, a lot of healing.”