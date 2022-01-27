Logo
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey's Net Worth Is Set to Increase Thanks to 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Jan. 27 2022, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Contrary to popular belief, Cynthia Bailey is one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s icons. Not only is she drop-dead gorgeous, but Cynthia also brought an air of calmness and class to the show that’s unmatched. Even though the model and reality star bid the show farewell after 11 glorious seasons, she’ll still be on the small screen. In case you’ve been MIA, our girl has just been named as one of the newest additions to Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

Not only does Cynthia know how to rake in some coins, but she also knows how to keep the masses entertained. And while fans are ecstatic to see Cynthia leave her mark in the CBB house, many are wondering what her finances are looking like these days. After all, Cynthia was bringing in major money during her time on RHOA. So, what is Cynthia Bailey’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Cynthia Bailey’s net worth will continue to skyrocket in 2022 and beyond.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Cynthia has a net worth of $2.5 million. This figure is a combination of her work as a model, reality television star, actress, and entrepreneur. Not to mention, CelebrityDig shares that Cynthia brought in a salary of $500,000 during her time on RHOA. Now that Cynthia is joining CBB, it’s safe to say that her coins will continue to multiply.

Cynthia Bailey

Reality television personality, Actor, Model, Entrepreneur

Net worth: $2.5 million

Cynthia Bailey is an American model, reality television personality, and entrepreneur. Cynthia has just been announced as one of the newest cast members on Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

Birthdate: Feb. 19, 1967

Birthplace: Decatur, Ala.

Birthname: Cynthia Denise Bailey

Father: Elijah Bailey

Mother: Barbara Bailey

Marriages: Peter Thomas (m. 2010-2016) Mike Hill (m. 2020)

Children: One daughter born in 1999

Education: Deshler High School

On Jan. 27, 2022, Cynthia announced that she will be joining Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

Bag secured! It gives us great joy to share that Cynthia will be back in the reality television circuit with a spot on Celebrity Big Brother. The 54-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news.

“So pumped to be on #BBCeleb this season! The fun begins next Wednesday at 8/7c on @cbstv. RT if you’ll be watching and rooting for me. @bigbrothercbs!” Cynthia wrote.

In an interview with ET Canada, Cynthia shared that this was the right time for her to join the CBB cast.

“I just finished 11 years of doing RHOA,” Cynthia says. “I had such an amazing time on that show. And this is my next chapter. So, all I really wanted, all I really prayed for in my next chapter was to be able to continue to be on TV and have fun. Well hello, Celebrity Big Brother. It’s television and it’s fun. So, thank you God for making my dream come true.”

Aside from CBB, Cynthia has been busy co-hosting E! Daily Pop and working on projects for Lifetime and BET, including the hit show Games People Play. Not to mention, Cynthis had her last hurrah under the housewives umbrella with the special The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

As you can see, Cynthia has been on a roll since announcing her departure from RHOA. And while fans of the franchise will miss her beautiful face and witty personality, Cynthia is showing no signs of slowing down.

Catch the Season 3 premiere of Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

