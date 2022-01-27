Cynthia Bailey's Net Worth Is Set to Increase Thanks to 'Celebrity Big Brother'

In an interview with ET Canada, Cynthia shared that this was the right time for her to join the CBB cast.

“I just finished 11 years of doing RHOA,” Cynthia says. “I had such an amazing time on that show. And this is my next chapter. So, all I really wanted, all I really prayed for in my next chapter was to be able to continue to be on TV and have fun. Well hello, Celebrity Big Brother. It’s television and it’s fun. So, thank you God for making my dream come true.”