Fans Have High Expectations for the 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 Cast

CBS confirmed that the star-studded version of the popular reality series will continue with a third season. It will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves , and it is set to debut in 2022.

More than two-and-a-half years after Season 2 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (also known as Celebrity Big Brother) concluded with Tamar Braxton securing the jury vote, the show has officially been renewed.

Now that the network has greenlit another season of the spin-off, many are desperate to find out who will be part of the Season 3 cast.

Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and fans have been waiting for quite some time to find out if any other celebrities would soon be headed to the Big Brother House.

Who will be part of the 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 cast?

While CBS did confirm that a third season was in the works in September 2021, the network has yet to share any other information about the who the HouseGuests will be. Viewers will have to wait until the premiere date gets closer in order to find out who the Season 3 cast members are — but that hasn't stopped some fans from speculating about who they think would be epic contenders.

Survivor alum Rob Cesternino has long been a rumored potential contestant. He currently recaps and breaks down episodes of Big Brother on his series, Rob Has a Podcast. Another celebrity whose name is mentioned ahead of every season is Tiffany Pollard. The I Love New York star has plenty of reality TV experience, and her over-the-top personality often provides for some compelling entertainment.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 star Kim Chi seemed to express an interest in joining the reality series. When the official Big Brother Twitter page shared an announcement for Season 3 of the celebrity version, the drag queen responded, "Hi." Kim Chi then tagged the Twitter handles for Julie Chen Moonves, CBS, and Big Brother.

Many fans want to see Natacha "Tacha" Akide (aka Symply Tacha) on their screens as well for Season 3. She originally rose to fame as a vlogger and as a contestant on Season 4 of Big Brother Naija. Most recently, Tacha competed on Season 37 of The Challenge.