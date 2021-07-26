Fans Want to Know Chris Kattan's Dating History Prior to Game Show Appearance

For some, there's nothing that matters more than romantic love. It's why we bawl our eyes out at the sappiest romances and even watch contestants who poop on stairwells fight over Flavor Flav for it.

It's also why The Celebrity Dating Game is intriguing to so many. In the show, celebrity guests, including comedian Chris Kattan , are given a shot at finding love. Ahead of his appearance on the program, people began wondering about his dating history.

Chris, unfortunately, broke his neck while on the show's set, writing, "Even today, I still can't open my hand wide enough to use my fingers normally on the keyboard. The impact that my injury and subsequent surgeries had on my career was immense, but more importantly, the fallout proved to be devastating to some of the closest relationships in my life" (per Variety ).

Chris recently made headlines after dropping his memoir about his time on SNL called, Baby Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars From Saturday Night Live.

Chris Kattan also starred in Corky Romano, The Ridiculous 6, The Middle, Undercover Brother, House on Haunted Hill, Monkeybone, and a slew of other projects.

Chris was one of the most recognizable faces from Saturday Night Live throughout the '90s into the early 2000s, and he even managed to nab leading roles in feature films along the way. He starred opposite Will Ferrell in the underrated Night at the Roxbury, in which they play the club-going, overly enthusiastic party boys they developed on SNL.

Chris Kattan's dating history includes models and notable actresses.

The writer/actor/producer, according to Famous Fix, briefly dated model Jennifer Gimenez in 1999; the two were seen together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. After that, he was linked to Jennifer Coolidge in 2001; she appeared in Legally Blonde, American Pie, and Click. Coolidge also had roles in popular TV series like 2 Broke Girls and Friends.

In the same year, Kattan was reportedly romantically linked to Maya Rudolph. This was prior to Rudolph starting her longtime relationship with director Paul Thomas Anderson. After dating Rudolph, Chris would go on to fall in love with model Sunshine Deia Tutt in 2005.

The two reportedly met at a birthday party, and after about a year of dating, Chris proposed to her on Christmas Eve in 2006. They exchanged vows in 2008 but divorced only eight weeks later.

Their divorce would officially go through in February of 2009, with TMZ reporting Tutt walked away with a "low six-figure sum" that according to her lawyer was used to help rebuild her life.

